Dina Asher-Smith set the second fastest time of the year in the 200m to maintain her perfect winning record for the 2021 season at the Diamond League meeting in Florence.

The world champion over the distance clocked 22.06 seconds after running a stunning 100m bend, before pulling away from her rivals to comfortably take victory. The Olympic medal hopeful has won every final she has competed in this year and looks in superb shape ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Asher-Smith’s time was just 0.03s short of the world leading mark set by Shaunae Miller-Uibo in April. She beat an impressive field which included double world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and double world champion Dafne Schippers, but she believes she can go quicker.

"It's been really hard over the past year and a bit because of the pandemic, so I'm really proud to be able to put that kind of time (down) and I definitely have more in me," she said.

Elsewhere, Laura Muir finished third in an entertaining 1500m which was won by in-form Sifan Hassan, who recently set the 10,000m world record only for it to be beaten two days later by Letesenbet Gidey.

Muir was in contention heading into the final straight before Hassan and Faith Kipyegon broke clear, before the Dutch athlete took victory. But it was a season’s best time of 3:55:59 for the Scot, who was delighted with her run: "I'm really happy with this result - I think it's my second fastest time ever and very short of my British record. To be able to run this fast in the time leading up to the Olympics, it feels really great."

On a good night for Team GB hopefuls, Andrew Pozzi came second in the 110m hurdles, while CJ Ujah was also runner-up in the 100m.

