Usain Bolt believes he could have come out of retirement to win a fourth straight men's Olympic 100m title at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist admitted it was frustrating to watch the Games from his home in Jamaica and see his countrymen produce a disappointing performance and witness Italian Lamont Jacobs secure a shock gold medal in the men's 100m.

"I really missed it. I was like, I wish I was there," he said in Dubai on Sunday. "Because for me, I live for those moments. So it was hard to watch."

Bolt says he debated coming out of retirement to race at Tokyo and believes he could have beaten Jacobs’ time of 9.80 seconds.

"My coach said something to me at the end of my career. He said 'People are not getting faster. I was getting slower.' I never looked at it that way," the 35-year-old said.

And it's the facts because a lot of guys don't really get faster. Because I have pushed the barrier so far and then I started going backwards time-wise, so for me 9.80 was possible to get done.

"For the Olympics, it was gonna be different, I always show up ready because I think this is the highest level, but I've already done everything in the sport so it was all about motivation."

Bolt does not believe any current athlete is capable of beating his 100m and 200m world records of 9.58s and 19.19s.

He added: "I don't think I've seen anybody in this generation right now which I personally feel will break the records.

"So I think I have a couple more years before somebody will actually break my world records."

