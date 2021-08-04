There's got to be three reasons why athletes decide to get involved in the heptathlon or decathlon events at an Olympic Games.

One: they love too many sports and can't actually decide which one to fully focus on so they just commit to all of them.

Two: they're actually the perfect all-round sports person and can adapt their skills to a whole range of different disciplines that is essentially the ultimate test for any athlete.

Three: they must be completely mad to take on and train for so many sports.

Either way, the heptathlon and decathlon events sees elite athletes battle it out over two days to be crowned the winner.

Men and women both have their own competition and gain points for how they finish in each event and whoever has the most points at the end of all the events will take gold.

Here's all you need to know about the heptathlon and decathlon events taking place at Tokyo 2020.

What events are in the heptathlon?

There are seven events in the heptathlon which are all track and field disciplines

100m hurdles

200m

800m

High jump

Long jump

Shot put

Javelin throw

Tokyo Olympics heptathlon schedule

Wednesday, August 4

01:35 – 100m hurdles

02:35 – High jump

11:05 – Shot put

12:30 – 200m

Thursday, August 5

01:40 – Long jump

04:30 – Javelin throw

13:20 – 800m

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is aiming for gold for Team GB in the heptathlon Image credit: Getty Images

What events are in the decathlon?

There are ten events in the decathlon with athletes competing over two days.

100m

Long jump

Shot put

High jump

400m

110m hurdles

Discus throw

Pole vault

Javelin

1500m

Tokyo Olympics decathlon schedule

Wednesday, August 4

01:00 – 100m

01:55 – Long jump

03:40 – Shot put

10:30 – High jump

13:30 – 400m

Those competing in the decathlon are the ultimate versatile athletes Image credit: Getty Images

Thursday, August 5

01:00 – 110m hurdles

01:50 – Discus throw

04:45 – Pole vault

11:15 – Javelin throw

13:40 – 1500m

