There's got to be three reasons why athletes decide to get involved in the heptathlon or decathlon events at an Olympic Games.
One: they love too many sports and can't actually decide which one to fully focus on so they just commit to all of them.
Two: they're actually the perfect all-round sports person and can adapt their skills to a whole range of different disciplines that is essentially the ultimate test for any athlete.
Three: they must be completely mad to take on and train for so many sports.
Either way, the heptathlon and decathlon events sees elite athletes battle it out over two days to be crowned the winner.
Men and women both have their own competition and gain points for how they finish in each event and whoever has the most points at the end of all the events will take gold.
Here's all you need to know about the heptathlon and decathlon events taking place at Tokyo 2020.
What events are in the heptathlon?
There are seven events in the heptathlon which are all track and field disciplines
- 100m hurdles
- 200m
- 800m
- High jump
- Long jump
- Shot put
- Javelin throw
Tokyo Olympics heptathlon schedule
Wednesday, August 4
01:35 – 100m hurdles
02:35 – High jump
11:05 – Shot put
12:30 – 200m
Thursday, August 5
01:40 – Long jump
04:30 – Javelin throw
13:20 – 800m
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is aiming for gold for Team GB in the heptathlon
What events are in the decathlon?
There are ten events in the decathlon with athletes competing over two days.
- 100m
- Long jump
- Shot put
- High jump
- 400m
- 110m hurdles
- Discus throw
- Pole vault
- Javelin
- 1500m
Tokyo Olympics decathlon schedule
Wednesday, August 4
01:00 – 100m
01:55 – Long jump
03:40 – Shot put
10:30 – High jump
13:30 – 400m
Those competing in the decathlon are the ultimate versatile athletes
Image credit: Getty Images
Thursday, August 5
01:00 – 110m hurdles
01:50 – Discus throw
04:45 – Pole vault
11:15 – Javelin throw
13:40 – 1500m
How to watch heptathlon and decathlon at Tokyo Olympics

