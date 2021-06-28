Mo Farah says he will not be retiring after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and wants to finish his career with “something massive”.

He suggested afterwards that the result might lead him to consider his future in the sport.

But the 38-year-old told TalkSPORT on Monday: “At the moment in my career, I feel like I'm not finished yet. I know I can do it and I will not end it like this.

"I want to end it with something massive. Although obviously nothing is going to be as big as the Olympics, I want to come back out and do something great.

"That's what makes us champions. You have to continue, you have to go over many hurdles and you have to push on. At the moment, it's tough, but I will continue. You'll see that smile again."

Farah, who won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at both the London and Rio Games, was 19 seconds outside of the qualifying time at the British Athletics Championships.

He added: "As a sportsman you've just got to get a hold of it, you've got to own it, move on and see what you can do - and I know I can do more, that's the frustrating part.

The Olympics only come around every four years and when the opportunity comes you've got to take it. But this is the reality now, I'm not going. I'm so disappointed.

"But I've said from day one, if I can't compete with the best out there, I wouldn't bother. If I'm not capable of that, why would I turn up just to make it on the team? I wouldn't do that."

