Former Olympic long jump champion and now Eurosport expert Greg Rutherford is predicting a record-breaking haul of medals for Team GB at Paris in 2024.

Tokyo 2020 concluded on Sunday with Great Britain finishing fourth in the table, after picking up 65 medals - 22 of which were gold.

There were some disappointments, notably in rowing, but it was an impressive performance from Team GB - and Rutherford feels it will be a springboard to an even better showing in Paris in three years’ time.

“I am going to throw it out there,” Rutherford, who won gold at London in 2012, said. “I think we will have a record-breaking Olympic Games in Paris.

I think coming on the back of what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months, and having a five-year gap, we are going see athletes who were maybe worrying about it being four years, are now just pushing for that three, and some of the older athletes who are very experienced staying on and with it being closer to home, that is what we will see.

“Record golds, record silvers, record bronzes, record medals.”

