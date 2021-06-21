Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix has qualified for her fifth Games – and her first as a mother.

The 35-year-old finished second at the 400m US trials with a time of 50.02 seconds.

Felix has won nine Olympic medals in total and returned to the track two years ago after life-threatening complications arising from the premature birth of her daughter Camryn.

Tokyo 2020 'Determined' Farah can win race to seal Tokyo spot - Lewis 21 HOURS AGO

"It has been a fight to get here and one thing I know how to do is fight," said Felix.

"To make the fifth one - so special…Society tells us a lot of times that if you have a child your best moments are behind you. But that's absolutely not the case. I am representation of that.

"I am proud of making it to this moment. There has been so much that has gone into this, and there were many times where I didn’t think I would get to this moment."

Felix revealed in 2019 that sponsors Nike had wanted to pay her 70 per cent less in a contract after she became a mother.

The backlash against the decision saw Nike change its contracts for pregnant athletes.

Felix added: “Having her [Camryn] as motivation these past couple of years has just given me a whole new drive.

"Obviously she can't understand everything that has gone on for the past couple years. But I can't wait to tell her the stories, and how she's been my driving force.

"And then the postponement…It just seemed like I was getting hit with thing after thing. And then the sponsorship battle. Just all of it, it just felt like, man, I hope something comes together for me. But I just kept fighting, and I knew I wanted to give it one more shot."

The Tokyo Olympics are set to run from July 23 to August 8.

Tokyo 2020 Houlihan claims she has been given a four-year ban because of a burrito 15/06/2021 AT 11:32