Great Britain have been stripped of the Olympic silver medal won by the men's 4x100 metres relay quartet at Tokyo 2020 after team member CJ Ujah lost his doping case.

Ujah's sprint colleagues Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake will now lose their medals after Ujah's suspension was confirmed.

"I accept the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport today with sadness," Ujah said in a statement.

"I would like to make it clear that I unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement and this was the reason why an anti-doping rule violation occurred at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4 x 100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I would like to apologise to my team mates, their families and support teams for the impact which this has had on them. I’m sorry that this situation has cost my teammates the medals they worked so hard and so long for, and which they richly deserved.

"That is something I will regret for the rest of my life."

With Great Britain disqualified, Canada will be elevated to the silver medal, while China will receive bronze.

Ujah tested positive for prohibited substances S-23 and Enobosarm.

The 27-year-old led of the British quartet that took victory at the 2017 World Championships on the home track of the London Stadium.

