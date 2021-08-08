As if the conquering of an Olympic record wasn’t enough, there was a heart-warming display of sportsmanship following the men’s 1500 metres final.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's stunning 3:28.32 run had already secured him a record-breaking gold medal , but he had another prize in store as runner-up Timothy Cheruiyot gifted the 20-year-old Norwegian a bracelet.

Ingebrigtsen had overtaken the Kenyan on the final corner on route to victory, finally conquering his rival on the biggest stage after Cheruiyot had previously beaten the youngster in all 10 of their previous meetings over 1500m.

Cheruiyot, world champion in 2019, accepted his besting graciously, embracing the Norwegian before removing his bracelet and putting it on the youngsters wrist.

It may not go down as the most famous display of sportsmanship from the Games however, with that title surely going to Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi.

Tied in the men’s high jump, the Qatari and Italian agreed to share their gold medals in one of the most heartwarming moments in the history of the Games.

Team GB’s Josh Kerr almost pipped Cheruiyot on the line, but just came up short after an incredible run.

The 23-year-old Scot’s bronze was his first major medal, and Britain’s first in the event since 1988.

He told Eurosport: “It's the craziest feeling, you're pinching yourself.

I’ve looked at this Olympics championships for the longest time. I said before I was going to throw my whole life at it, I’m going to run a personal best, I’m going to run under 3-30 in the Olympic final and everyone was like, what are you talking about? There’s money to be made in other races.

“This was it for me. I can hang my spikes up now for this year and get ready for next year. I'm switched off.

"I don't really care about smaller races, it's about building up to these major championships and making that time count.”

