Medal favourite Nijel Amos dramatically tumbled out of the semi-finals of the men's 800 metres at Tokyo 2020.

The London 2012 silver medallist collided with America's Isaiah Jewett with less than 200 metres left to run, leaving the pair sprawled on the inside of the track.

The Botswana middle-distance runner had been tipped to succeed the great David Rudisha as the victor over two laps of the Olympic track.

Tokyo 2020 Barshim and Tamberi make shock decision to share high jump gold 34 MINUTES AGO

In a mark of respect, the pair, out of contention for qualification, dusted themselves off to jog over the line together.

Ferguson Rotich stayed clear of the collision and qualified fastest through to the final from the third semi-final in a time of 1:44.04.

Great Britain's Elliot GIles was also part of the last semi-final but narrowly missed out, pushed out by Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Giles' time of 1:44.74 was too slow to secure him a spot as a fastest loser.

It was bitter disappointment for Amos and Jewett, though, having been unable to contest a tight finish.

Amos (r.) und Jewett geben sich nach dem Sturz über 800 m die Hand Image credit: Eurosport

Their joining of arms and jog for the line showed remarkable sportsmanship after Amos had inadvertently caught the American's heels as they began to accelerate around the final bend.

- -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Venezuela's Rojas smashes triple jump world record with stunning leap for gold AN HOUR AGO