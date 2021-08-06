Contested in searing morning heat in Sapporo, the men's 50 kilometre race walk was one of the most gruelling events of Tokyo 2020.

After a test of real endurance, Poland's Dawid Tomala took an upset victory with a strong performance at the front, with Jonathan Hilbert of Germany and Evan Dunfee of Canada rounding out the podium.

However, it was Ecuador's Claudio Villanueva Flores who showed the spirit of the Olympics as he battled to the finish more than an hour behind the winner, long since left by the rest of the field but refusing to quit as he finished his second Olympic race walk.

The walkers set off at 5.30am local time, by which time temperatures were already pushing beyond 25 degrees celsius.

60 competitors had lined up at the start line but over 25 scorching laps of a 2km circuit, eleven were forced to withdraw, including world record holder Yohann Diniz of France.

There were also two athletes disqualified as their technique faulted slightly under the physical and mental strain.

Ecuador's Villanueva Flores finished one hour, three minutes and one second after race winner Dawid Tomala.

The 33-year-old had finished 45th five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, and came home two places further down in Sapporo - more than 20 minutes after the penultimate finisher.

Physically spent after a gruelling long-distance event, Villanueva Flores was overcome with emotion, in tears as he saluted the remaining crowds after the longest athletics event of the Olympics.

Athletes compete during the men's 50km race walk final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sapporo Odori Park in Sapporo on August 6, 2021. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

He had spent the best part of five hours race-walking - 4 hours, 53 minutes and nine seconds was his time.

"This is the final competitor in the 50km walk. It is a courageous effort to even complete [it]," said commentator Con Murphy.

"Claudio Villanueva crosses the line and gives the crowd a salute.

"That is how much it meant to him to finish this 50km in Sapporo. Claudio Villanueva Flores - take a bow. You have done it."

Overwhelmed with emotion, the Ecuadorian was embraced by his coach, sobbing as he fell into his arms.

The pair were joined by an official, who waved away a wheelchair but added his own supportive words to Villanueva Flores.

"It is the first time a 47th placed finisher has brought tears to my eyes. It's lovely to see. I salute you, Claudio," Murphy continued.

Co-commentator Jane Flemming added: "How he can even stay standing on his feet I do not know. I've got a lump in my throat."

