Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘A very polished performance!’ – Dina Asher-Smith cruises through 100m heat

Teahna Daniels came with a storming finish to beat Dina Asher-Smith into second in their 100 metre heat at Tokyo 2020. The Briton made an excellent start, but failed to pull away from the field and was overhauled late in the race by the American. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:38, 20 minutes ago