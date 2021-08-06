Shaunae Miller-Uibo retained her Olympic 400m title with a comfortable victory at Tokyo 2020, as Allyson Felix made Olympic history.

The Bahamian ran a lifetime best 48.36 to win gold in far less dramatic circumstances than Rio 2016, when she dived across the line to take victory.

Felix is now the outright most decorated female Olympian ever in athletics, taking her tally to 10 overall by winning bronze. She has now drawn level with Carl Lewis' post-war mark of 10, and could go past that by reaching the podium in the 4x400m relay.

Marileidy Paulino claimed silver for Dominican Republic.

Britain's Jodie Williams, in her first Olympic final, finished sixth and equalled her personal best of 49.97.

Miller-Uibo was the clear favourite for the race, with world champion Salwa Eid Naser ruled out of the Games due to a doping ban, and she controlled the race to take a fairly comfortable victory.

But much of the attention was on Felix, who has now won an individual medal at every Olympics she has competed in, starting with 200m silver at Athens 2004.

The 35-year-old also returned from a life-threatening pregnancy, when in late 2018 she was diagnosed with a severe case of preeclampsia, leading to an emergency caesarean section. Her daughter, Camryn, was born at 32 weeks but is now healthy.

Only Finland's Paavo Nurmi, from the 1920s, has more athletics medals than Felix with 12 overall.

Javelin gold went to China's Shiying Liu with a season best throw of 66.34, almost two metres ahead of Poland's Maria Andrejczyk and Australia's world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber, who settled for bronze.

