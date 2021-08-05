Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas added 400m Olympic gold to his 2019 World Championship success in a comfortable victory at Tokyo 2020.

The 25-year-old ran a season best time of 43.85 to finish ahead of Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano and London 2012 winner Kirani James.

With his upright running style, Gardiner raced clear on the final straight and even looked to ease up near the finish line to become Olympic champion.

Tokyo 2020 Warner first to break Olympic decathlon's 9000 point barrier to win gold 29 MINUTES AGO

Handed his country’s flag after winning the race, Gardiner’s celebrations were subdued as he looked shattered and took in his achievement. His victory never seriously looked in doubt, as the rest of the field around him tired.

James was heading for silver with 40m to go but he tightened up badly as Zambrano race passed him.

"Considering what I’ve been through the past three years, my illness, in 2019 I lost my mum so I spent a lot of time at home not training, so by the time I got to World Championships I was not in peak shape, Covid, last year and this year,” said James, who went into the race as the second fastest this year.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but I’m happy to be back on the podium, it’s a blessing. I’m happy with the bronze, even though we were aiming higher.”

‘British record!’ – Asher-Smith returns as Team GB quartet lay down marker

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Thiam comes from behind to become double Olympic heptathlon champion 44 MINUTES AGO