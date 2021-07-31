Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare is out of the Tokyo Olympics after being provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.

Okagbare won her heat of the 100m on Friday, but will not be on the start line for the semi-finals after it was confirmed she had failed a test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Okagbare had tested positive for a human growth hormone following an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

In a statement, the AIU said: “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

“Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules. The AIU collected the sample from Ms. Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

“The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time yesterday, Friday 30 July. The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this evening.

“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”

Dina Asher-Smith is Team GB’s big hope for gold in the 100m. She will be in action in the first semi-final later on Saturday.

