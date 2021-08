Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘British record!’ – Dina Asher-Smith returns as Team GB quartet ease through with national best time

Great Britain set a new national record to qualify fastest for the final of the women's 4x100 metres relay as Dina Asher-Smith made her return to the track.

00:01:11, 15 minutes ago