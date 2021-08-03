Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Can you imagine running 46.17 and getting a silver?’ – Karsten Warholm on extraordinary 400m hurdles race

Norway's Karsten Warholm has won 400m hurdles gold after shattering his own world record at Tokyo 2020. USA's Rai Benjamin, who was closest to the 25-year-old all the way, finished in a time of 46.17 seconds to take silver. And Warholm says the second-placed Benjamin deserved a gold such was the brilliance of his performance. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:57, 41 minutes ago