Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix on Tuesday on account of a hamstring concern.

The Diamond League meeting in Gateshead was set to see Asher-Smith put the finishing touches to her Olympic preparations in the 200m, but she will now head straight to Japan.

"Unfortunately Dina Asher-Smith will be unable to compete at the Muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead on Tuesday due to a tight hamstring," said a statement from the British Grand Prix.

Asher-Smith, who won the 200m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“Unfortunately, I’ve decided to withdraw from Gateshead Diamond League as a precaution due to a tight hamstring,” the 25-year-old said. “As you know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo.”

The Olympic Games get underway on July 23, with the final of the women’s 200m taking place on August 3.

While Asher-Smith is strongly fancied for the 200m, she is also slated to double up in the 100m for which Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the hot favourite.

