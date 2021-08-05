Great Britain set a new national record to qualify fastest for the final of the women's 4x100 metres relay as Dina Asher-Smith made her return to the track.

Asher-Smith ran the third leg as Great Britain's quartet sprinted to an impressive victory in a strong first heat, ahead of the USA and gold medal favourites Jamaica.

Asher-Smith, a brilliant bend runner, powered strongly around the arc and handed the baton on to Darryl Neita, who brought Team GB home in 41.55 seconds.

Both the USA (41.90s) and Jamaica (42.15s) will strengthen their foursomes for Friday's final, but it was a statement run for Great Britain.

Asha Philip had led off before Imani-Lara Lansiquot ran strongly on the second leg in a team containing three of the unit that took silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

However, most pleasing for the British team would have been the sight of Asher-Smith running well.

The 25-year-old had earlier withdrawn from the 200 metres after struggling with injury ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The hamstring issue hampered Asher-Smith in the heats and semi-finals of the 100m, and the British sprinting star failed to make the final.

She would then tearfully reveal that she would be unable to mount a challenge in the 200 metres, an event in which she is the reigning world champion.

Though limping slightly after the finish, Asher-Smith appeared to be running largely unencumbered by the hamstring issue.

In the second heat, Germany (42.00) pushed out Switzerland (42.05) for victory with China (42.82) taking the third automatic qualifying place.

The Swiss time of 42.05 seconds was a new national record, while Poland missed out on the final despite finishing fourth in the second heat.

France and the Netherlands advance as the two fastest losers after both quartets ran beneath 43 seconds behind Great Britain, Jamaica and the USA.

Reigning world champions Jamaica will in all likelihood bring in individual gold and silver medallists Elaine Thompson Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for the final.

