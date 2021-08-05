Dina Asher-Smith will return to the Tokyo track having been named in the British quartet to run in the heats of the women's 4x100 metres relay.

Asher-Smith had pulled out of a potential tilt at 200 metres Olympic gold after failing to make the final in the 100 metres.

The British sprinting star revealed that she had struggled with a hamstring injury in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020 'Absolute sheds of tears' - Asher-Smith on injury heartache 31/07/2021 AT 17:20

However Asher-Smith had not withdrawn completely from the Olympics, and has now been confirmed as part of the British team for the marquee relay event.

Great Britain took a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita, who made the individual 100m final earlier in these Games, complete the British heat quartet.

Philip, Asher-Smith and Neita were all part of the British bronze medal relay five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Having secured all three spots on the podium in the individual 100m, Jamaica are gold medal favourites.

The reigning world champions will run in Heat One of the 4x100m relay alongside Great Britain.

'Absolute sheds of tears' - Dina opens up on injury heartache

It is a weaker Jamaican quartet, with the big guns largely being saved for the final.

Of their individual medallists, only Shericka Jackson is due to run in the heats.

Elaine Thompson Herah, who secured a remarkable double-double with victory in the 200m, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will likely bolster the Jamaican unit before tomorrow's final.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Disaster for Asher-Smith as she misses out on Olympic 100m final 31/07/2021 AT 10:37