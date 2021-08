Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Ecstasy to agony!’ - Dodgy hamstring and last-gasp Miltiadis Tentoglou deny crestfallen Echevarria

Juan Miguel Echevarria held the lead in the long jump for much of the contest but saw Miltiadis Tentoglou soar to victory in the final round. To add injury to insult, the Cuban tried to respond but pulled up on the runway with a hamstring injury.

00:01:00, 28 minutes ago