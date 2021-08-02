Elaine Thompson-Herah looks on course to complete an unprecedented women's sprint 'double double' at the Olympics, after posting a superb time to reach the final of the 200m.

The 100m gold medallist ran a personal best 21.66 to set the fastest time in the semis and the second quickest in the world this year, even slowing down in the final 20 metres.

Jamaican team-mate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to victory in her semi-final in a time of 22.13, but she was again able to ease up ahead of the line, while the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the final semi in 22.11 seconds.

But Britain's Beth Dobbin is out, having finished fifth in her race.

Christine Nboma was the only other athlete to run under 22 seconds, with her Namibian team-mate Beatrice Masilingi also making it through. Both 18-year-olds are competing in the 200m after being forced to give up the 400m due to naturally high levels of testosterone.

Thompson-Herah is attempting to become the first woman to successfully win back-to-back 100m and 200m Olympic titles, having claimed both at Rio 2016.

