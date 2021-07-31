Elliot Giles eased into the semi-finals of the 800 metres with a polished effort in his heat.

The Brit’s heat was run at a furious pace, which was good for those relying on a fastest-loser spot. That was not a consideration for Giles who positioned himself well and moved into third on the home straight before easing off the gas.

Giles’ heat was won in impressive fashion by Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in a time of 1:43.75, and the 800m looks a red-hot affair.

Giles' team-mate Oliver Dustin found the pace too hot in Heat 2, with Marco Arop making things hard in qualifying in a time of 1:45.26.

Daniel Rowden joined Giles in the sems, as he finished third in his heat behind United States’ big hope for gold - Clayton Murphy.

Meghan Beesley failed to advance from the heats of the 400 metres hurdles, as she could only secure seventh place, in a time of 55.91, behind Anna Ryzhykova.

There was huge disappointment for GB’s Jessie Knight in the same event, as she slipped heading to the first hurdle, crashed into the obstacle and was unable to finish.

It was a heat won by world number one Sydney McLaughlin in a time of 54.65.

Team GB will have representation in the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles, as Jessica Turner finished fourth in Heat 4 behind Femke Bol. The main story from that heat was the disqualification of Ronda Whyte for a false start.

