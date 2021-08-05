Greg Rutherford is daring to dream after what has been a difficult few days for Team GB in the athletics.

Keely Hodgkinson may have won a sensational silver in the women’s 800m, but otherwise it has been a tale of injury woe for a number of GB’s athletes at Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020 'One of the shocks of these Games' - Parchment takes stunning 110m hurdles gold AN HOUR AGO

However, on Thursday there was a reason to believe further medals are around the corner, with Asher-Smith back with a bang when she combined with Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Darryl Neita to produce a national record in the women’s 4x100m relay.

‘British record!’ – Asher-Smith returns as Team GB quartet lay down marker

The performance saw them qualify fastest for the final ahead of favourites Jamaica and the USA, and while those two nations will bring in their big-hitters for the final, Eurosport’s Rutherford believes a “fairytale end” is possible for Team GB.

"It was just slick," Rutherford said, after a time of 41.55 seconds saw GB break the national record.

“That's what you want in the relay, you want a slick, well-drilled team, and that is exactly what they were.

'We have another level' - Asher-Smith 'feels great' after Great Britain set national record

"I'm excited about this team. I don't think they have had a lot of time to practice since they have been out here, so to see them run that well and that well-drilled is really exciting

I look at it and think could this maybe be the place where we get our gold medal on the track? You have the issue that the Jamaicans will come out with a full-strength team, but I've got a feeling. Maybe a dropped baton, or something happens - there is always drama in the Olympic Stadium!

"As long as the Brits can get that baton round as well as they did, and maybe slightly faster, it could be a fairytale end."

Jamaica may have 100m gold and silver medallists Elaine Thompson Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to bring into their team, but the GB quartet have said they are ready to go to “another level” – especially as they don’t have to wake up early for Friday’s final.

"We are feeling incredibly confident going into the next round," said Asher-Smith to Eurosport and discovery+ expert Greg Rutherford.

We know that we have got another level when we are not up at four or five am!

"It's going to be so exciting to come out here tomorrow night and put on a great show."

Lansiquot added: "It felt absolutely rapid. I have so much trust in these girls.

"I knew Dina was going to get off and I was so excited to push as hard as I could into her. It's hot but we are so ready."

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘Horrible exchange. They are going backwards!’ - Major shock as USA miss out on men's 4x100m final 2 HOURS AGO