Olympic record conquered, hide and seek record up next?

Faith Kipyegon went missing after her stunning women’s 1500m gold , going prone and wrapping herself in the Kenyan flag.

The 27-year-old had just become the first female Kenyan athlete to win consecutive Olympic golds, crushing the existing Games record in the process with a time of 3:53.11.

“I dedicate this to my daughter,” she said.

This is really special, winning as a mum. She was watching and I know she is really happy, excited, when I go back to the village I’m going to call her and we talk more.

The Kenyan had been level with Sifan Hassan in the early stages, as the Dutch woman attempted to clinch her second gold in Tokyo.

Hassan had already triumphed in the 5000 metres event, but Kipyegon tore away in the closing stages to take glory.

“I was feeling fresh," the Kenyan said.

“And I thought to myself, it’s time to go now, because I knew other runners are very strong in the home straight. And I know it’s time to go.”

With Hassan taking bronze, silver was won by Team GB’s own Laura Muir, who smashed the British record in a phenomenal performance.

Having come agonisingly close to the podium on several occasions, the 28-year-old Scot sped past Hassan on the final stretch to finish in 3:45.50 and take second.

I’ve missed out on a podium finish at a global level so many times and never got on the podium.

“My very first global medal is at an Olympics and it’s a silver against that field in a British record time. I could not wish for anything better.”

---

