As Elaine Thompson-Herah collapsed to the ground in jubilee after claiming gold in Olympic-record fashion to defend her Rio 2016 title, fellow Jamaican, Olympian and former gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looked on with glaring disappointment as her team-mate etched herself into the history books.

Thompson-Herah notched ahead of her fellow Jamaicans and became the new Olympic record holder, breaking Florence Griffith Joyner's record that stood for 33 years. She ran a time of 10.61 at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo yesterday, surpassing Joyner’s time set at the 1988 Seoul Games.

“I could have gone faster if I wasn’t pointing and celebrating early,” she said.

“Behind this 10.6 was a lot of nerves and I said: ‘You can do this, you’ve been here before, just execute.’ I have more years. I’m just 29; I’m not 30, I’m not 40. I’m still working.”

Further down the line in her glittering career, Fraser-Pryce, 34, came in 0:13 seconds behind Thompson-Herah and was made to settle for silver medal, much to her disappointment.

Of course you are disappointed, the aim of an athlete lining up is always to win but that didn’t happen tonight.

“But I am still very grateful to make the finals and to be able to stand at the podium at my fourth Olympic Games. Putting it in perspective, I am really excited that female sprinting is going to another level and that is truly remarkable. It speaks to the depth that we have in terms of females.”

Viewers of the highly anticipated clash between Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who now hold the last four 100m Olympic gold medals, were quick to point out the lack of celebration between the pair, who had just made up two of three podium finishes for Jamaica.

The duo, who were once close, are reported to have fallen out twice in recent years.

Despite the icy glares moments after crossing the finishing line, when questioned about celebrations back home in Jamaica after the sensational run from herself, Thompson-Herah and third-placed Shericka Jackson, Fraser-Pryce commented with a respectful nod to her team-mates’ achievement.

“I’m hoping they’re not defying the curfew orders, but I’m sure it’s going to be remarkable to have three of our ladies stand on the podium like we did in 2008," she said.

“I’m hoping that they’re celebrating with a lot of positive energy, and they’re celebrating each and every one of the athletes and just continue to support us. There’s a long way to go – we have the 200m and 4x100m.”

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson eventually came over to congratulate Thompson-Herah where both parties engaged in noticeably muted celebrations.

Thompson-Herah’s run to become the fastest woman alive - retaining her 100m Olympic title - was “semi unreal” and “mind-blowing”, according to Greg Rutherford.

The London 2012 long jump gold medallist was watching inside the stadium at Tokyo 2020 for Eurosport, witnessing the Jamaican cross the line in 10.61 seconds, the second quickest time ever and an Olympic record.

You see these moments and you think, it’s semi-unreal.

“To run that fast, it’s an Olympic record, in the blue riband event. To become an Olympic champion again, as Elaine has, it’s mind-blowing, it’s remarkable.”

Fraser-Pryce went into the race as the quickest in the world this year and has returned to the sport after becoming a mum since the last Games in Rio.

Rutherford is full of admiration for an athlete who has become a role model: “She’s most certainly one of the Olympic greats. She is still the double Olympic champion from '08 and '12.

“For her to go away, to become a mother, to put her body through that and come back out and do this, she is such an inspirational person.”

“For someone like me that’s trying to make a small comeback into sport, I don’t know what I’m moaning about to be honest, I’ve gone through absolutely nothing in comparison. She really is somebody that a lot of people can look up to.”

