Germany's Malaika Mihambo has won gold in the women's long jump final with her jump of 7m enough to seal the medal.

Nigeria's Ese Brume took silver (6.97m) and USA's Brittney Reese bronze (6.97m).

Great Britain's Jazmin Sawyers made the cut to complete six jumps, but came eighth with her longest jump of 6.80m. Abigail Irozuru finished down in 11th (6.51m).

Tokyo 2020 'I'm in so much pain' - Heartbreak for Gemili as sprinter pulls up injured in 200m heat AN HOUR AGO

Reigning world champion Mihambo started well, she encouraged the crowd to make some noise before taking the lead on her first attempt with a jump of 6.83m.

But she was instantly overtaken by Nigeria's in-form jumper Brume with a leading score of 6.97m which set the standard in the first of six attempts.

USA's NCAA Champion and NCAA record holder Tara Davis was tipped as one to watch by Eurosport's Greg Rutherford before the final and she got off to a solid start, registering 6.62m to put her in fourth.

Onto the second attempts and the medal contenders bunched up at the top with Mihambo moving to within 2cm of Brume's 6.97m and Serbia's Ivana Spanovic in third (6.91m).

USAs Brittney Reese took top spot on the third attempt, in front of Brume's jump of 6.97m by virtue of having the second longest effort, but the Nigerian's second best jump of 6.88 on her fourth attempt put her back into the overall lead.

Reese's fourth attempt of 6.87m meant she trailed Brume by a single centimetre, but the 34-year-old continued to show her great consistency as she moved into the lead on her fifth attempt with a 6.95m jump.

Into the final round and it was a battle between Mihambo, Reese and Brume for the gold medal.

On Mihambo's last jump, she scored 7.00m to move from bronze into gold position.

Brume finished knowing she would finish in bronze position with her final jump score of 6.90m. Reese scored 6.84m to take silver.

Highly-rated Davis came sixth with her best jump of 6.84m.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 GB athletics round-up: Kerr scrapes into 1500m semis, Yeargin disqualified 2 HOURS AGO