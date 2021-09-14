Great Britain are set to be stripped of their Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100 metre relay silver medal after CJ Ujah's 'B' sample confirmed his positive test for banned substances.

The sprinter, who ran the leadoff leg as Team GB were pipped by surprise victors Italy at the Olympics, had been provisionally suspended last month after Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his 'A' sample, given at the Games.

The two banned substances have also been found to be present in his 'B' sample, confirming the positive test result.

The case will now be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

If the ban is upheld, Canada would be upgraded to silver and China would receive the bronze.

That would mean Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake would be stripped of their silver medals having finished just one one-hundreth of a second behind the winning Itailian quartet.

Ujah claimed last month after the news of the initial positive test that he was “completely shocked and devastated”, insisting he was “not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance".

Ostarine is listed as an anabolic agent, and is banned at all times - the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) website says it has "similar effects to testosterone".

Ujah failed to make the final of the individual men's 100m at Tokyo 2020, finishing fifth in the third semi-final.

