Greg Rutherford praised a “brilliant performance” from Holly Bradshaw as she ended her long wait for a first major championship podium finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She beat defending champion Katerina Stefanidi by clearing 4.85m but finished behind winner Katie Nageotte, who cleared 4.90m, and Anzhelika Sidorova.

“Goodness me, Holly Bradshaw has finally done it,” said Eurosport pundit Rutherford, who won long jump gold at London 2012.

“Three attempts at the Olympics Games, she has worked so hard in her career and has given absolutely everything to it. She has had heartbreak along the way, finishing fourth, fifth, six. It’s never quite come off for her.

“She has won some of the minor medals but to finally have that Olympic medal, her and her coach Scott Simpson will be over the moon and will be elated for a long time to come.

“That has to be my pick of the day. What a brilliant performance, and it’s great to see GB win a second athletics medal.”

Bradshaw cleared 4.85m at her first attempt and was heading for silver at one point, but she was unable to go any higher. Her previous effort was good enough to secure Team GB a first-ever pole vault Olympic medal.

“It was brilliant to see,” said Rutherford. “He is one of the nicest humans you will ever meet. Great family man, works incredibly hard, puts everything into his sport to perfect it, and he has finally become Olympic champion.”

