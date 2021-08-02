Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘I couldn’t dwell on that moment!’ – Emotional Jasmine Camacho-Quinn on stunning hurdles gold

It was redemption for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who did not even qualify for the hurdles final at Rio 2016, but won gold at Tokyo 2020 ahead of favourite Kendra Harrison. In an emotional interview after the race she told Eurosport's Greg Rutherford that she could not put her elation into words. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:59, an hour ago