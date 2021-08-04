Belgium’s Thomas van der Plaetsen suffered a nasty fall in the decathlon long jump which puts him out of medal contention.

The 30-year-old was about to make his first attempt in the event, but appeared to pull up with a hamstring injury before he went to make his jump.

The Belgian skipped around the sand pit and walked around again, this time prepared to go for it.

But it quickly became clear that he had done some damage as he crashed into the sand straight after leaping high into the air.

Thomas van der Plaetsen

Thomas van der Plaetsen of Team Belgium is hurt while competing in the men's decathlon long jump on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Image credit: Getty Images

The 2016 European champion was then placed into a wheelchair and taken away.

Should Van der Plaetsen continue the decathlon, his chances of picking up a medal at the Games look to be over.

Eurosport commentator Martin Gillingham said: "It didn’t look good. He aborted the first take-off, walked rather gingerly back feeling the back of his hamstring and then went again.

At the point of take-off it just didn’t happen. All the pressure is going on the take-off leg. It’s desperately unfortunate.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Van der Plaetsen, who started his day well with a fourth-placed finish in the 100m hurdles.

After the long jump, the decathletes will complete in the shot put, the high jump and the 400m. On Thursday, it's the 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1,500m.

