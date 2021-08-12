Tokyo 2020’s shock Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs is to take the rest of the year off, with his manager insisting the decision is purely down to fatigue.

The Italian had never won a major outdoor medal before he set a new European record of 9.80 seconds to win gold in Japan. He then doubled that up by helping his country to 4x100m glory, running the second leg as the Italians pipped Team GB on the line to take top spot on the podium.

Since winning those titles, Jacobs has distanced himself from reports that his former nutritionist is being investigated for performance enhancing substances, saying he split from working with bodybuilder Giacomo Spazzini when he found out.

"These controversies do not affect me," Jacobs told Il Messaggero this week.

I know that I got here by making many sacrifices. I have been through disappointments and defeats, but I always got back up and rolled my sleeves up.

"If I have reached this point, it is only thanks to hard work. They can write what they want."

There are still five Diamond League meetings of the season to go, and Jacobs was due to compete in Eugene next weekend. The events are generally considered to be where the best track and field athletes in the world can make a decent income, but the Italian has chosen to skip the rest of 2021.

Asked in an Instagram Q&A when he would compete again, he simply responded “2022” on his story on Thursday afternoon.

"It is simply that Marcell has given so much this year, all he had, so to insist (on competing) would only mean risking an injury", his manager Marcello Magnani told Reuters.

