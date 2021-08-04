Greg Rutherford was impressed with how Team GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson performed in her opening two disciplines in the heptathlon on Wednesday morning.

Johnson-Thompson has battled back from rupturing her Achilles in December to now be in medal contention at Tokyo 2020.

Rutherford says Johnson-Thompson's heptathlon progress so far, which sees her currently sit third overall behind defending champion Nafissatau Thiam and USA's Erica Bougard, is testament to her resilience.

“Fantastic performance from Johnson-Thompson," he said after the 28-year-old won the 100m hurdles in a season best time of 13.27 seconds to register 1084 points.

"We were really worried coming into this because she has had a major injury.

“Rupturing your Achilles is a massive injury that can end careers, but to come out here and register a season best score of over 1000 points in your first event is .

What’s also brilliant to see is the smile on Kat’s face. She was over the moon with that performance and so are all of us.

In the high jump Belgium's Thiam cleared every height on her first go and set the bar with a season best 1.89m, while Johnson-Thompson settled on a score of 2138 points after clearing 1.86m.

Rutherford praised Johnson-Thompson again for another strong showing.

He added: "She’s come out of the high jump looking relatively unscathed.

"She won’t be thrilled with the height because she is an absolutely fantastic athlete who has done remarkable things, especially in the high jump, but after the injury she has had, to be back out here and jumping at that level, that’s what we like to see.

"I had a quick word with her, I asked if she was okay, she said yes. I think she just wanted to get back to her coach and her physio, get herself going again.

It’s a tough event the heptathlon, when you’ve had the underlying issues with your body you want to make sure it’s firing as well as possible.

