Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident she is on the right track despite a disappointing showing in the British Grand Prix on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old’s hopes of glory in the heptathlon at the Tokyo Olympics were dealt a huge blow when she ruptured her Achilles in December

A tailored fitness programme is likely to get Johnson-Thompson on the start line for the 100m hurdles on August 4, but she is lacking competition sharpness.

Johnson-Thompson jumped 6.10m, 82cm short of her personal best, and it was only good enough for last place of those to record a legal jump.

The Brit looked to take the positives, and is hopeful of improving her sharpness in the next couple of weeks.

“It's been a long, long time for me,” Johnson-Thompson told the BBC . “I think last year I only did one long jump competition and the time before that was Doha. It's really good to get that practice in ahead of Tokyo.

I've got one more competition this weekend where I'll be starting a heptathlon but not finishing. I'll maybe do a couple of events on day one and day two.

"I'm improving every week. Every week I can see changes, I can see improvements, I can see improvements on the clock and in the pit and on the high jump mat. I'm fully fit, I just need competition practice."

