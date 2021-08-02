There was high drama in the long jump, as Miltiadis Tentoglou leapt 8.41m in the final round to snatch gold from Juan Miguel Echevarria.

Echevarria looked booked for gold after posting 8.41m in the third round, but the Greek equalled that mark in the final round and won by virtue of his second jump being better than Echevarria’s.

Cuba’s Echevarria had a chance to respond, but he appeared to tweak his hamstring in the fourth round - and it proved to be the case as he pulled up sharply on the runway as he headed towards the takeoff board.

Echevarria’s team-mate Maykel Masso was pushed down from silver to bronze byTentoglou’s final leap, and he was unable to respond after picking up an injury in the second round.

Major finals are proving something of an obstacle for Echevarria, as he was strongly fancied for gold at the 2019 World Championship but took home a bronze.

World champion Tajay Gayle picked up a knee injury in qualifying and he arrived at the final with his left leg heavily strapped.

He looked uncomfortable from the off, and after two no-jumps in the first and second rounds he was 32.5cm short of the board in round three and a leap of 7.69m was not enough to take him through to the final three rounds.

Sweden’s Thobias Montler thought he had crashed the party in the final round, but what appeared a huge leap was cut down by a red flag for a foul jump on the takeoff board.

