Allyson Felix became the USA's most decorated track and field athlete ever by helping her country's 4x400m relay team retain their title.

An all-star team featuring 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and 800m gold medallist Athing Mu were easily ahead of the rest of the field for the entire race, coming home in 3:16.85.

Poland set a new national record to win silver ahead of Jamaica, who took bronze.

The British team of Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams, Emily Diamond and Nicole Yeargin finished in a season best time of 3:22.59 to finish fifth.

On Friday, Felix made history by becoming the most decorated female Olympian when she won bronze in the individual 400m, but she has now bettered that and moved to 11 overall, including seven golds, above Carl Lewis.

The 35-year-old is only one medal behind Finland's Paavo Nurmi, who competed between 1920-1928, meaning no track and field athlete has won more medals than Felix in the post-war era.

It is even more remarkable given that it was only just over two and a half years ago that Felix was in a life-threatening condition while pregnant. Diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, she had an emergency caesarean section to have her daughter, Camryn.

As is tradition, the men's mile relay brought a close to the track programme, with the USA retaining 4x400m relay gold ahead of the Netherlands and Botswana.

This was a much closer race, with the Americans pushed at stages, before Rai Benjamin raced clear.

But it was a significant achievement for the Dutch and Botswana, who had never won a medal in the event.

