Nafi Thiam is a double Olympic heptathlon champion after the Belgian successfully negotiated the 800m at Tokyo 2020.

The Belgian is only the second woman to become a double Olympic gold medallist in the heptathlon, after American Jackie Joyner-Kersee's back-to-back victories in 1988 and 1992.

Thiam needed to come from behind to retain her title, as Anouk Vetter led after the first day. But the 26-year-old turned things around in the long jump and javelin to take a 64-point lead into the final 800m. That meant she needed to finish around four and a half seconds ahead of the Dutch athlete, which she comfortably achieved to finish on 6791 points.

Tokyo 2020 Gardiner adds 400m Olympic gold to world title AN HOUR AGO

Vetter finished with silver, ahead of her Netherlands team-mate Emma Oosterwegel.

'Brave' KJT hobbles to finish line after devastating injury during 200m

The reigning champion had to up her performance on the final day of the competition and she turned it on right from the start. She leapt 6.60m in the long jump, better than the rest of the field, to take a narrow four point lead over Vetter and then finished the penultimate event with a 64 point advantage having thrown 54.68 metres in the javelin, a season best.

Vetter has thrown over 58 metres before and had a chance to retake the lead with another similar effort, but she was on the back foot with a best of 51.20m.

Thiam sealed victory by coming seventh in the 800m, almost three seconds ahead of Vetter.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Bradshaw wins pole vault bronze for first outdoor global medal 2 HOURS AGO