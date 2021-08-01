Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the gold medal in the men’s high jump on Sunday.

The pair of them were given the chance to decide a single winner in a jump-off, or to share the gold. They decided to both take a gold medal rather than risk coming away with silver.

Neither of them had been able to land a jump of 2.39m, but were faultless at 2.37m.

Barshim, 30, has thus earned a rare gold for Qatar, and Italy gained another through Tamberi.

Tamberi, a year younger than his competitor, was unable to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics after suffering a leg injury that prevented him from taking part.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus took bronze.

