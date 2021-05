Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic games athlete feature - Bob Beamon soars to long jump record in Mexico 1968

Relive the moment in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico when Bob Beamon broke the long jump record.

00:04:27, 05/04/2021 at 10:47