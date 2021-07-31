Team GB star Dina Asher-Smith has said she will not be competing in the 200m at the Olympic Games after heartbreak in the 100m.

Asher-Smith was seen as one of Great Britain’s primary medal hopes, but she revealed that she has been struggling with a hamstring tear that she suffered at the end of June at the British Athletics Championships.

And that injury has gotten the best of her after failing to make it through to the final of the 100m.

"I am going to pull out," she confirmed to the BBC, as she struggled to keep on top of her emotions. "As the reigning world champion .. I was in such good shape, you just know that Olympic champion is not too much of a further step.

"Because of the journey and because of having three weeks off running, a week running slowly and just the last week getting in spikes and go, I’m really proud to be able to execute my races here today.

"When you’re talking about the standard that I want to be at and I know that I know I’m capable of, there’s plenty more championships. We’re in the middle of a 4-5 year cycle, and yes I got a hamstring tear at the most inconvenient time."

Asher-Smith said that at one stage, she was sure she was not going to make the Games: "I tore it pretty bad. I was originally told in Manchester that it was a rupture and I would require surgery and it would take 2-3 months until I would be back. It’s been a lot to deal with. I had a statement ready to go.

"Thankfully I went for a second opinion, it was a slight misdiagnosis even though there was a major tear, it wasn’t a rupture, my hamstring was still attached. We turned over every single stone to make sure that I could stand on the line.

"I was in really good shape, I was in the shape of my life and I can say that with my hand on heart. If you asked me six weeks ago I was very confident that I was going to win this."

