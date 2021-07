Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Absolute sheds of tears' - Dina Asher-Smith opens up on injury heartache

Team GB star Dina Asher-Smith said she will not be competing in the 200m at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 after heartbreak in the 100m - and revealed to Greg Rutherford the extent of her injury problems.

