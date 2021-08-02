“Equalling her own lifetime best, just five women have ever run faster than that.”

And yet, incredibly, could Elaine Thompson-Herah have gone even faster and taken the 200-metre world record?

Blitzing round the outside of the Olympic Stadium track in lane nine, the 100-metre champion flew down the home straight with a sizeable lead over the chasing pack.

Perhaps with one eye on the final, the Jamaican seemed to ease up through the final ten metres, yet still clocked a phenomenal 21.66 seconds time.

““In a semi-final we’ve seen one of the fastest ever performances by a woman over 200m,” the commentator marvelled, but there is a possibility he could have been witness to the fastest ever had Thompson-Herah not taken her foot off the gas.

Nevertheless, Thompson-Herah will have the opportunity to upgrade a personal best to a world record tomorrow, with the final set to begin at 13:50 BST.

She lines up in lane seven, with team-mate and two-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in lane three.

