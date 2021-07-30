Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'GB athletes performed outrageously well!' - Greg Rutherford on Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Team GB athletes performed outrageously well!' - Greg Rutherford reacts after Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita made very impressive opening performances at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:15, 2 hours ago