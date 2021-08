Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Horrible exchange. They are going backwards!’ - Major shock as USA miss out on men's 4x100m final

The USA missed out on the final of the men's 4x100 metres relay, finishing only sixth in their heat. The Americans were regarded as favourites to challenge for a medal but ran below their best to miss out. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:14, 5 minutes ago