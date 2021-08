Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'It's really, really, really amazing!' - Lamont Marcell Jacobs reacts to 'dream' 100m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'It's really, really, really amazing!' - Lamont Marcell Jacobs reacts to his 'dream' 100m gold medal on what was a dream night for Italy. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:24, 16 minutes ago