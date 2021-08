Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Lights out!' - Sifan Hassan a double Olympic champion with 10,000m glory

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Lights out!' - Sifan Hassan becomes a double Olympic champion with a gold medal in the 10,000m as she has yet more glory in Tokyo.

00:00:56, an hour ago