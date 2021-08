Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Never in doubt' - Mondo Duplantis secures winning height to claim pole vault gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Yes!' - Mondo Duplantis of Sweden is utterly imperious once more as he secures the winning height to claim the pole vault gold medal. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:46, an hour ago