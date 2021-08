Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: 'No woman has done that before' - Elaine Thompson-Herah seals stunning sprint double with 200m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'No woman has done that before!' - Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica seals what is a truly stunning sprint double with the gold medal in the 200m.

00:00:42, 2 hours ago