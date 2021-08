Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Oh my word! No!’ - Injury sees Thomas van der Plaetsen plummet head first into long jump pit

In the decathlon, Thomas van der Plaetsen's Olympics looks to be over as he crashed into the sandpit straight after picking up a suspected hamstring injury on the runway. The Belgian had to be removed in a wheelchair. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:04, 23 minutes ago