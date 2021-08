Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'One each!' - Amazing moment Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi decide to share high jump gold

'Let's have one each!' - Watch the amazing moment that good friends Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi decide to share the high jump gold medal and both receive one.

00:00:54, an hour ago