Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: 'Really nice sportsmanship' - Sara Slott Petersen with 'lovely touch' waiting for Viktoriya Tkachuk

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Really nice sportsmanship' - Sara Slott Petersen of Denmark shows a 'lovely touch' by patiently waiting with her 400m hurdles rival Viktoriya Tkachuk to celebrate her qualifying for the final. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:38, 7 minutes ago